Cynthia Nixon Weighs in on Replacing Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City

Could Sharon Stone replace Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City?

It's hard to believe it's been three years since plans for a third film in the franchise came to a halt. As fans may recall, Cattrall—who portrayed character Samantha Jones—decided not to return for another movie. Since that time, the possibility of casting Stone in Cattrall's role has been pitched—with star Sarah Jessica Parker calling the idea "really interesting."

But what does Stone think about taking on the role? While on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Stone told host Andy Cohen she didn't hear about the casting speculation but noted that any time she had the chance to work with Cynthia Nixon would "be an honor." Nixon, who stars alongside Stone in Netflix's Ratched, was also a guest on Bravo's WWHL on Tuesday and weighed in on the casting choice.

"I think Sharon would be of course totally amazing," Nixon—who portrayed character Miranda Hobbes in SATC—said. "Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own."