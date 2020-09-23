Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

Is there a new lady in Corey Gamble's life?

In this clip from Thursday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner's boyfriend tries to teach the famed momager a lesson as she hasn't helped raise their new puppy, Bridgette.

"Kris is the one that wanted the dog, but I'm doing 99.7 percent of all dog duties," Corey lamented in a confessional. "So, what I think I got to do now is, all the attention that I used to give Kris, I think I gotta just give it all to Bridgette."

Corey's hope? This plan will get Kris' attention and she'll start helping with Bridgette's care.

Thus, Corey demands that the precious pup join them for lunch at Geoffrey's.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, Corey notes, "Let me get your door, my little sweetheart."

Hilariously, Corey's attention to Bridgette has Kris wondering aloud, "What happened to my door?"

After calling Bridgette "Pumpkin," he ups the ante by asking for organic grilled chicken for his "daughter."