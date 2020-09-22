TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Reveal How They Deal With Cyberbullying

Fame comes at you fast, especially for sisters Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio.

In a matter of months, the TikTok stars went from having a few thousand followers to a combined followership of over 126 million. In an interview with Seventeen, the two teens detailed their astronomical social media growth and notoriety— including their parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio—in such a short time.

"Even when I started to gain a following," admitted 16-year-old Charli, "I definitely never thought that it would be this much ever in my life." To date, the TikTokers have accumulated cosmetic partnerships, a podcast called Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix launching in October, a signature Dunkin Donuts drink, a book deal, new music, a starring role in the YouTube series Attaway General, and a reality TV show in the works.

However, even with all the fame and fortune, the teens still have to be, well, teens. And both sisters understand that a lot of Gen-Zers their age, including themselves, are dealing with typical adolescent woes—one of which being bullying.