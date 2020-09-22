How Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Still Find Alone Time With 3 Kids & Busy Lives

Jessie James Decker is taking the title "working mom" to the next level.
The multihyphenate is not only expanding her "Kittenish" clothing line and preparing to release new music, but she's also the author of a new cookbook, Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate.
All of this, combined with raising three kids alongside husband Eric Decker, has been "crazy," Jessie explained on Tuesday, Sept. 22's Daily Pop. "But we're adjusting!"
Jessie added that she and Eric, who said "I do" in 2013, are making sure these adjustments include alone time together, too.
"We're getting creative but, you know, it is tough; it's challenging," Jessie told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "Our kids are back in school. They go to an independent, like a private school, so they chose to let the kids go back but following lots of rules. But we take advantage of those handful of hours during the day."
Eric is certainly a fan of Jessie's latest venture, Just Feed Me, though he's not the most helpful: "Eric is definitely not my toughest critic; he thinks everything is good. He's just a food lover like I am."
"I think that's half of why he married me, so I could just cook for him all the time and feed him constantly," Jessie joked.
Out of everyone in their family—including kids Vivianne Rose, 6, Eric Thomas II, 5, and Forrest Bradley, 2—Jessie named Vivianne as her go-to for feedback since she's "brutally honest and has impeccable taste."
Just Feed Me is out on shelves now, and fans of the singer can look forward to new music soon.
"I just cannot wait to share with everybody all this amazing music I've been working on," Jessie said. "It's probably the best record—it is the best record—I've ever made. It's like a really mature side of me."
Hear more from Jessie by watching the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip! Trust us, you won't want to miss her tutorial on the fun and festive "Mermaid Juice" cocktail.