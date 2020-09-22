EMMYS 2020

Vanessa Bryant Fires Back After Her Mom Claims She Was Asked to Get Out of Her House

After her mom claimed in a sit-down interview that her celebrity daughter asked her to leave her house and sold her car, Vanessa Bryant has spoken out with her side of the story.

After her mother came forward with shocking allegations, Vanessa Bryant is sharing her side of the story. 

In an interview published on Monday, Sept. 21 by Univision's El Gordo y La Flaca, Vanessa's mother Sofía Urbieta claimed her celebrity daughter told her she needed to get out of the house where she's been living in Irvine, Calif. Urbieta claimed Kobe gave her the house, though she also acknowledged in the interview that the house is not in her name. Instead, she said the house is in the name of Erika Williams, who was appointed guardian ad litem of Kobe and Vanessa's daughters Natalia Bryant and Bianka Bryant in March, TMZ reported. According to Sofía, she allegedly can remain living there until March 2021. 

She further claimed Vanessa also took her car and that it has been sold.  

However, in a statement to E! News, Vanessa slammed her mother for sitting for a TV interview and claimed she has emptied her apartment for show.  

"My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn't in her name," Vanessa said. "She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support."

Vanessa further said that she and Kobe "financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony."

"Contrary to previous reports," Vanessa continued, "she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away." Sofía claimed Vanessa told her she can see her granddaughters via FaceTime.  

"Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom," Vanessa concluded, "and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here."

As fans can sadly recall, Kobe and the couple's daughter Gianna Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in January. 

