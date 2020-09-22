Alicia Keys Reveals the Secret to Her 10-Year Marriage With Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys is opening up about her personal life.

The Grammy winner stopped by the Late Late Show and chopped it up with James Corden to discuss her new album ALICIA, which released on Sept. 18. During the interview, Alicia discussed the inspiration behind the album and what it felt like to work with other artists and producers—which include Sampha, Tierra Whack, Miguel and others.

"For a lot of years I was very shy about collaboration because it's so vulnerable, it's so personal, and to just invite people you don't know into a space that you have to be so raw is very uncomfortable," the "Girl on Fire" singer said. "It's like being naked with someone you don't know like 'nah, I don't feel good with that.' But over the time I've gotten more into it."

Alicia also discussed celebrating her 10-year wedding anniversary with her husband Swizz Beatz. It's pretty well known that the musically-inclined couple "go big" for their celebrations, however the big 1-0 was much more intimate and discreet in comparison to previous get-togethers.

"First of all, we were looking at each other like 'Huh? I married you and you married me and it's been 10 years?'" she began. "We can't even believe that, it feels like two days, it feels like two years, it feels so quick."

"We actually were in Joshua Tree," Alicia continued, "which is one of my favorite new places that I've never been to before, and I kind of felt like we were on Mars or something because it just felt like nothing...otherworldly."