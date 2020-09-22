This Musical Full House Reunion Will Instantly Brighten Your Day

Indeed, the Tanners love a golden.
In celebration of National Dog Week, Full House and Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin has enlisted the help of his TV family once again for a brand new release: a music video for his song, "Gotta Love a Golden." The track and accompanying music video highlights his and the stars' love of the classic four-legged friend, one that has been at the heart of both of the shows' households.
In the video, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier reunited virtually to sing along to Franklin's tune, which was not only an uplifting moment, but also served a good cause.
"Did you know it's #NationalDogWeek!?" Bure captioned an Instagram post. "We got the FAM (band) back together to sing a little song Listen to #GottaLoveAGolden and let's help my friend Jeff Franklin @fullerhouseguy and the Full (Dog) House support animal welfare #petsmartcharities Unleash the love! @petsmartcharities."
All proceeds raised from the video will go to PetSmart Charities to celebrate National Dog Week and combat animal homelessness nationally.
As Franklin said in a statement, "As the proud owner of two awesome golden retrievers, I know firsthand how important the consistent comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide. My lifelong love affair with goldens inspired me to make them the official Tanner family pets. Comet on Full House and Cosmo on Fuller House brought their warmth and humor to the set every day and found a home in the hearts of all those that watched. Creating forever homes for our pets continues to be one of my life missions, making this partnership with PetSmart Charities a passion project for me."
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the stars bid farewell to Fuller House in June with the second half of its fifth and final season. And, thanks to Franklin's video, fans got to see them all back together once again, albeit at a safe social distance.
As Franklin's song goes, "Every heart needs a hug"—and a Full House reunion always delivers just that. See the video for yourself above!