This Musical Full House Reunion Will Instantly Brighten Your Day

Indeed, the Tanners love a golden.

In celebration of National Dog Week, Full House and Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin has enlisted the help of his TV family once again for a brand new release: a music video for his song, "Gotta Love a Golden." The track and accompanying music video highlights his and the stars' love of the classic four-legged friend, one that has been at the heart of both of the shows' households.

In the video, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier reunited virtually to sing along to Franklin's tune, which was not only an uplifting moment, but also served a good cause.

"Did you know it's #NationalDogWeek!?" Bure captioned an Instagram post. "We got the FAM (band) back together to sing a little song Listen to #GottaLoveAGolden and let's help my friend Jeff Franklin @fullerhouseguy and the Full (Dog) House support animal welfare #petsmartcharities Unleash the love! @petsmartcharities."

All proceeds raised from the video will go to PetSmart Charities to celebrate National Dog Week and combat animal homelessness nationally.