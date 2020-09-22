2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Lights, camera, 2020 Billboard Music Awards!

After the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to delay the annual ceremony back in April, music lovers can now mark their calendars for Wednesday, Oct. 14. Kelly Clarkson is returning as the host of the Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the nominees for two of the top categories—Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album—were announced live on Today. Notable nominees from the categories include Taylor Swift, Khalid and the Jonas Brothers. Previously announced Icon Award recipient Garth Brooks is also set to appear.

Prior to its postponement, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were initially supposed to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Plans for a pandemic-friendly show have not been revealed, but if the Emmys are any indication, there's no doubt that a virtual awards show can be done!

Find out who's nominated below: