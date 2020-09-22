Chace Crawford Hilariously Recalls Turning Down Offer to Become a Chippendales Dancer

Good morning, Upper East Siders! Chace Crawford has a story that you need to hear.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, Sept. 21, the Gossip Girl alum revealed that he once turned down an offer to become a Chippendales dancer. "That actually is a true story," Crawford told host Jimmy Fallon. "That was probably back in the first iPhone days."

Crawford, 35, went on to note that his friend and former Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively "loves this story."

"I've never gotten to fully tell it...I did turn it down," he said of the dance troupe, known for its striptease. "I lived in New York, it's cold, I liked to work out at the gym in my building. Usually no one is ever up there, except this one guy, he would always be up there, you know, smelling good, tight clothes. I thought he was a trainer."