We Ranked Dancing With the Stars' Professional Dancers—All 47 of Them

Twenty-nine seasons. Forty-even pros. Two Houghs. One million sequins.

Over the years, many of Dancing With the Stars' professional dancers have become household names, with some of them even more famous than the celebs they are partnered with.

Each pro has their own unique style, personality quirk and loyal fanbase. Plus, you can tell they all truly get along, creating a seriously coordinated (and toned) TV family viewers love to hang out with each season.

Still, at the end of the day, DWTS is a competition and there's nothing a cast member loves more than to hoist a delightfully tacky mirrorball trophy over their head come the finale night.

In honor of the start of season 29, which debuted last Monday with stars like Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nelly competing, we decided to rank all 47 of the show's professional dancers over the years, including the married pairs and the siblings. Hey, it's not an easy job but someone had to do it.