Bachelor Nation's Tenley Molzahn Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Bachelor Nation just got a little bigger!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Tenley Molzahn has given birth to her first child. The Bachelor alum welcomed a baby girl with husband Taylor Leopold on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:08 a.m.

Tenley and Taylor named their daughter Rell Jaymes Leopold. Baby Rell weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces at birth and was 20 and a quarter inches long.

The meaning behind Rell's moniker? The couple tells E! News, "We were inspired with the unique name, Rell, by a beloved legendary female Hawaiian surfer, Rell Sunn. She was known as a joyful light to her community, and we have been praying for this for our girl since the day we found out we were expecting her."

She's also named after both of Tenley's grandfathers: Jay and Robert James.

Tenley may have hinted that the little one was about to arrive in an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 19. "Let's bring some magic into this world, babe!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself baring her baby bump and holding hands with her husband.