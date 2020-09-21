Below Deck Season 8 First Look Features a New Chief Stewardess, Wild Guests, Coronavirus & More

Drama on the high seas.
In this all-new Below Deck season eight trailer, Captain Lee Rosbach tackles a new Chief Stewardess, unruly charter guests and coronavirus. The new teaser starts off promising with scenic shots of the Caribbean.
"It's been years since I've been in the Caribbean, and I missed the hell out of it," the famed captain states in the just-released footage. "White sandy beaches, crystal blue water? It's like putting on your favorite pair of blue jeans. It's like going home again."
Captain Lee isn't the only familiar face as bosun Eddie Lucas, who is best known for being an original cast member, has returned to Below Deck. Nonetheless, it's new addition Francesca Rubi we're most excited about.
Francesca has stepped into Kate Chastain's longtime role of Chief Stewardess, as she exited the show after wrapping season seven. And, like Kate, it seems Francesca is a no-nonsense Chief Stew.
"No watermarks, anywhere. All the time," Francesca is seen saying before adding, "I do take my job a little bit too seriously sometimes."
While the new season of Below Deck promises some familiar drama, including crew firings and hookups, there is a first for Captain Lee.
As seen in the new trailer, the seasoned captain announces he's ending one guest's charter over their behavior.
"Get your goddamn ass back to this boat, now," Captain Lee demands of one guest. "Your charter just ended."
Not to mention, season eight of the Bravo hit will document the choppy waters of the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As crew members get scary updates from loved ones, Captain Lee declares that "the f--king world's going to hell in a f--king handbasket."
For all of this drama and more, catch the all-new trailer above.
Take a look at the season eight cast below!
We can't wait to set sail with this dramatic season.
Below Deck season eight premieres Monday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)