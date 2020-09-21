EMMYS 2020

The Complete List of Winners
Exclusive

E!'s Erin Lim Shares Sweet Details From Her Engagement: See All the Proposal Pics

By Alyssa Ray Sep 21, 2020
Erin Lim knew boyfriend Joshua Rhodes was proposing due to one tell-tale sign.

On Monday, Sept. 21's episode of Daily Pop, The Rundown host opened up about her romantic engagement, which took place over the weekend. According to Erin, her boyfriend planned the proposal to coincide with their already established date night plan.

"So, it was his turn to plan the date night and he said, 'I want to do it early because I know you have the Emmys the next day so let's do an early 4 p.m. tapas," Erin exclusively dished to her E! peers. "I was totally down for that. And so, we got all dressed up and then he was like, 'Tomorrow, you're at Emmys all day and I can't take care of Pearl,' my dog. He said, ‘What should we do with Pearl?'"

At this point, Erin suggested that they take Pearl to her parents' home nearby prior to their date night. Little to Erin's knowledge, this was already Joshua's plan, who had organized a romantic proposal in Erin's parents' backyard.

photos
2020 Celebrity Engagements

"So, I walk to the backyard and it's his family, and they don't live in town, so I knew," Erin dished. "When I saw them, it was happening…Everyone had glassy eyes already. No one said surprise or anything, they all just stood there. His family, my family and like, my close best friends and they're all just standing there."

After being led to the backyard, Erin shared that Joshua said "beautiful, romantic things" inside a little gazebo surrounded by rose petals and flowers.

"I literally didn't even look at the ring when he said, ‘Will you marry me?'" she further added. "I was just looking at his face and I was so elated. And I was just like, ‘Yes!' I didn't even let him put it on."

Eventually, Erin put on the ring, which she described as "so gorgeous."

"I really love him," the E! personality declared. "It was the best day ever, you guys. Literally, I said we should just get a minister and do the damn thing, right then and there."

As for their wedding plans? Erin said she's interested in pulling "a Hailey-Justin Bieber style" wedding.

"We go to the court house and we just go get married," the entertainment journalist expressed. "And then, we have a nice first year of marriage to ourselves and then we go and do the party with everyone later."

See all the photos from Erin and Joshua's engagement below.

Drew Herrmann
Will You Marry Me?

Erin Lim was proposed to by boyfriend and fashion mogul Joshua Rhodes at The Rundown host's parents' house in Los Angeles.

Drew Herrmann
Her Best Friend

On Sept. 20, Erin announced the happy engagement news, calling Joshua an "amazing man" and her "best friend."

Drew Herrmann
A Special Moment

Erin further shared, "We were surrounded by our immediate families and a few close friends. I thought we were going on a date night after dropping off Pearl at my parents. But they were there in the backyard as he popped the question!"

Drew Herrmann
Love at First Sight

According to Erin, she knew "he was going to be my future husband" after their first date.

Drew Herrmann
On Cloud Nine

On Emmys Sunday, the E! personality shared, "My love, my best friend Joshua Rhodes proposed last night. I have not been able to focus this entire day. I have been on cloud nine this entire Emmy Sunday. That's my news, I'm an engaged woman. I'm off the market!"

Drew Herrmann
Their First Meeting

Erin and and The Last Adam founder first met in 2018 at their church.

Drew Herrmann
All Smiles

Erin couldn't stop being as her boyfriend popped the question in front of their loved ones.

Drew Herrmann
Summer Lovin'

Joshua popped the question mere days before the first day of fall. Are Erin and Joshua the last engagement of summer 2020?

Drew Herrmann
Tears of Joy

Erin was on the verge of tears when she accepted her love's marriage proposal.

Drew Herrmann
Love Is in the Air

Erin and Joshua kept each other close moments after the proposal.

Drew Herrmann
A Ring on That Finger

Erin flaunted her new diamond sparkler just after getting engaged.

Drew Herrmann
A Fairy-tale Engagement

Newly engaged Erin and Joshua couldn't keep their eyes off of each other in this snap.

Drew Herrmann
Sealed With a Kiss

Erin planted a kiss on her new fiancé Joshua.

Drew Herrmann
Cheers!

Erin and Joshua are photographed toasting to their love.

Drew Herrmann
Live, Love, Laugh

The Rundown host couldn't be happier as she snuggled up to her boyfriend, Joshua.

Drew Herrmann
An Intimate Moment

Erin and Joshua simply held onto each other following their magical engagement.

Drew Herrmann
Another One

Another shot of Erin and Joshua being madly in love.

Drew Herrmann
Sweet Love

The newly engaged twosome rang in their engagement with a sweet treat.

Drew Herrmann
Say, "Engaged!"

Erin and Joshua posed for pictures after becoming the future Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Rhodes.

Drew Herrmann
Classic Pose

The love birds nailed a classic engagement pose.

Drew Herrmann
Cheek to Cheek

Erin and Joshua looked ready for their (future) first dance.

Drew Herrmann
All in the Family

Erin and Joshua couldn't celebrate their happy news without The Rundown host's fur baby, Pearl.

Drew Herrmann
Pure Joy

Erin, Joshua and even Pearl oozed happy vibes.

Congratulations to Erin and Joshua!

