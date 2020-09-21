E!'s Erin Lim Shares Sweet Details From Her Engagement: See All the Proposal Pics

Erin Lim knew boyfriend Joshua Rhodes was proposing due to one tell-tale sign.

On Monday, Sept. 21's episode of Daily Pop, The Rundown host opened up about her romantic engagement, which took place over the weekend. According to Erin, her boyfriend planned the proposal to coincide with their already established date night plan.

"So, it was his turn to plan the date night and he said, 'I want to do it early because I know you have the Emmys the next day so let's do an early 4 p.m. tapas," Erin exclusively dished to her E! peers. "I was totally down for that. And so, we got all dressed up and then he was like, 'Tomorrow, you're at Emmys all day and I can't take care of Pearl,' my dog. He said, ‘What should we do with Pearl?'"

At this point, Erin suggested that they take Pearl to her parents' home nearby prior to their date night. Little to Erin's knowledge, this was already Joshua's plan, who had organized a romantic proposal in Erin's parents' backyard.