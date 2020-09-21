See the Best Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmy Awards took place Sunday, Sept. 20—and what a night it was.

While Jimmy Kimmel hosted the award show from the Los Angeles Staples Center, the majority of the stars—aside from a few celebrity presenters—virtually attended due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

So, who took home the Emmys gold? Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories with the entire Rose family—Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara—taking home trophies and the Pop TV program winning Outstanding Comedy Series.

Watchmen was also a big winner, with Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II both receiving acting accolades and the HBO hit being named this year's Outstanding Limited Series.

As for drama's top prize holders, Succession found a lot of success, with Jeremy Strong and Cherry Jones winning awards and the show securing the Outstanding Drama Series award.

These weren't the only memorable moments throughout the evening. In fact, there were a number of candid moments caught on camera that made viewers smile.