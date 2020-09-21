LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
Succession's Jeremy Strong Shares His Emmy Award With Co-Star Brian Cox

Jeremy Strong beat out five other A-list stars for the award of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys.

While six amazing actors were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, only one can be named winner.

And that person is actor Jeremy Strong. The star won for their show-stopping performance as Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20. 

In his speech, the actor got choked up while thanking his family and friends for supporting him in his career. "Thank you to the academy, thank you to HBO. Wow. I got to thank some people who have been there for me and believed in me. When something like this felt basically impossible," he shared, before thanking a long list of people including his wife Emma.

Strong continued, "I read a poem by Steven Dunn that said, 'All I ever wanted was a book so good I'd be finishing it for the rest of my life.' This job is that for me."

Additionally, the actor stated that he shares this award with co-star Brian Cox, who was also nominated in the category. 

This was Strong's first Emmy nomination and win in his career.

Strong beat out Jason Bateman for Ozark, Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us fame, Steve Carell from The Morning ShowPose star Billy Porter and Cox who played his father, Logan, in Succession.

ABC

Going into the show, Succession is the show to beat. Strong and Cox were nominated for lead actor, while three of their co-stars, Nicholas BraunKieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, were all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. 

All in all, the show was nominated for 18 awards. 

To see who else was named a winner at tonight's show, check out the complete list of winners here!

