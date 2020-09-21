Watchmen Wins Outstanding Limited Series at Emmys 2020

If you can only listen to one acceptance speech, this may deserve the honor.
During the 2020 Emmys on Sept. 20, presenter Anthony Anderson revealed that Watchmen won for Outstanding Limited Series.
When the HBO Max show was announced, the cast immediately rejoiced at a group party. As for creator Damon Lindelof, he was able to share just how important the project was to so many.
"We all tested, I swear," he shared after the cast hugged. "I knew this was never my story to tell and the only reason I'm standing here now is because of the people who are standing beside me, who are zooming and zapping in from around the world. They told their stories, and it's one of the great honors of my life to be able to accept on their behalf."
Damon went on to share just some of the many lessons he learned from the story.
"History is mystery, it's broken into a million puzzle pieces and many are missing," he shared. "We know where those pieces are but we don't seek them out because we know finding them will hurt. Sometimes we caused that hurt, maybe we even benefited from it. But we have to name it before we can repair it."
"Be careful, be clumsy, run hot, stay cool, be the bowl in the china shop, pick up what you broke and put it back together, don't stop until it's great."
For those who may not be aware, Watchmen is based on the celebrated graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.
The cast and crew of the TV series dedicated the award to the victims and survivors of the Tulsa massacre of 1921.
"The only way to put the fires out is if we all fight them together," Damon added. "Stay safe, god bless, and thank you for this."