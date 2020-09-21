LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
Reese Witherspoon Is So Over 2020 That She Held a New Year's Eve Party for the Emmys

Reese Witherspoon invited Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington and more over to her home for an Emmys watch party that doubled as a New Year's Eve party.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington have us experiencing a serious case of FOMO with their 2020 Emmys watch party.

The Little Fires Everywhere stars came together to watch the virtual awards ceremony and decided to throw an impromptu New Year's Eve party since 2020 is officially CANCELED. As Reese explained it, "We're ready for this year to be over."

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if it's possible to simply end the year, Reese said, pointing to her co-star, "Of course. We're Emmy nominated television producers."

Fair enough. 

After Kerry and Reese finished their countdown, the stars told each other that they'd kiss but COVID-19 is still a thing that the world needs to be concerned about so they decided against it. 

Hearing this, Jimmy chimed in, telling the women, "I wish I could kiss you guys too." 

But Kerry gave Jimmy a hard pass. She told the host, "No, we don't want that. Thank you!" 

This, of course, sent Reese into a fit of giggles, along with every other person watching from their homes.

ABC

Little Fires Everywhere was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series at the Emmys, and Kerry was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. 

Unfortunately, the Scandal star didn't receive the award, which went to Watchmen star Regina King

To see who else was named a winner at the unprecedented virtual ceremony, check out the gallery, being updated in real time, here

