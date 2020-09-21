Regina King's 2020 Emmys Acceptance Speech Doubled as a Plea to Vote

When it comes to the Emmy Awards, Regina King is a shining star.
The Watchmen actress was honored with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie on Sunday, Sept. 20, marking the fourth time she has taken home a prize at the annual ceremony. In 2018, she won in the same category for her performance in Seven Seconds and was consecutively victorious in 2015 and 2016 for her roles on American Crime. Among the most competitive categories of the night, the star was up against Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Shira Haas for Unorthodox, Octavia Spencer for Self Made and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere.
"Wow, wow, this is so freaking weird," she began while being handed an Emmy statue from someone off-screen.
"I truly love being a thespian," King continued. "Thank you Television Academy for choosing me to represent the thespian community."
The actress also acknowledged her fellow nominees along with the show's creator and co-executive producer, Damon Lindelof. "I love you, brother," she said. "Thank you for your brilliant mind. Thank you for choosing all of us to join this journey as you stepped outside of your comfort zone and led us on a journey where we could bring art to truth to power."
The hit HBO superhero drama series was a major contender at this year's ceremony as it led the nominee pool with 26 nods, the most of any show.
Beyond the celebratory evening, the star, who donned a T-shirt in tribute to Breonna Taylor, honored the moment by also using the spotlight to encourage everyone watching to vote.
"Gotta vote. I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen," she said. "Have a voting plan, go to ballotpedia.com, vote up the ballot, please. Go to ballotpedia.com and find out who are voting in your municiapal elections. It is very important."
"Be a good human," King concluded before one final shoutout. "Rest in power, RBG. Thank you."