The Complete List of Emmys Winners
How Jimmy Kimmel and the 2020 Emmys Biggest Winners Are Giving Back to Kids in Need

Host Jimmy Kimmel revealed during the virtual award show that winners will be able to help No Kid Hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 21, 2020 12:42 AM
The 2020 Emmys is about celebrating and giving back.

During Sunday's star-studded virtual award show, host Jimmy Kimmel made a major announcement after the first award was presented. 

"We're going to give out a lot of awards tonight, but we're also giving back," he explained to viewers at home. "For every Emmy we hand out tonight, the show that wins it will donate $100,000 to a great charity that feeds children who need it—No Kid Hungry."

Jimmy also shared a link to where people can donate and make a difference. According to No Kid Hungry, 1 in 4 kids in the United States may face hunger this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Jimmy joked, the show's mission is "to bankrupt PopTV" or the home of Schitt's Creek and make a difference. When the show first began, the late-night host acknowledged that having an award show during these times may seem odd to some.

But the 52-year-old also explained why celebrating TV is so important during challenging times.

"What is happening tonight is not, it's not going to stop COVID or put out the fires, but it's fun," Jimmy explained in his opening monologue. "And right now, we need fun. My God do we need fun. This has been a miserable year. It's been a year of division, injustice, disease, zoom school, disaster, and death." 

"We found a friend who is there for us 24 hours a day. Our old pal, television," Jimmy shared. "That's right. Television is your friend. It's your big brother, your sister, your mama's family, your two dads, three sons, crazy ex-girlfriend, even your dog." 

So ladies and gentlemen, who's ready to give thanks to TV and check out the winners here?

