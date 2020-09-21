LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
EmmysHow to Watch EmmysE! People's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Billy Porter's 2020 Emmys Look Is a Whole Mood You Just Have to See

While fans wait and see if this year will be the start of a winning streak for Billy Porter, the Pose star is already victorious thanks to this fabulously fashionable moment.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 21, 2020 12:37 AMTags
FashionAwardsEmmysLife/StyleCelebritiesBilly Porter
Related: Billy Porter Teases 2020 Emmys Look at Christian Siriano's NYFW Show

All hail Billy Porter.

The Emmy-nominated Pose star once again proved that fashion is what you make of it thanks to his standout look at this year's show. Just because the 2020 Emmys have taken on a virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic, that didn't mean Porter was going to dim his style. The star, who has become the king of turning out unforgettable award show looks, was no less the fashion monarch this year as he posed from home in what appeared to be a white suit. 

But, he of course took his look—and the entire vibe—a step further with a cape draped around his shoulders and onto the floor. 

As for the setting around him, it was equally as majestic as Porter sat with a piano behind him (and his 2014 Grammy Award casually atop it), a large bouquet of white roses to one side and his 2019 Emmy statue for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series to the other side. 

photos
Emmys 2020: Best Dressed Stars

Putting his style in words, he told Instagram, "I would describe my style as free. I've worked a long time to find a space where I don't care what other people think about me. That's a real interesting and hard place to get to. I'm there. I'm free." ⁣

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2020: Your Fave Stars Reveal What They're Doing in Quarantine

2

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

3

Zendaya Makes History With First Ever Emmy Win for Euphoria

ABC

While fans wait and see if this year will mark a winning streak for Porter as he's once again nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Pray Tell—thanks to this look, he's already victorious. 

Watch Live From E!: Emmys 2020 on Monday Sept. 21 from 8am AEST on E!, Channel 125 on Foxtel and 106 on Fetch! Tune in for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards afterwards in Australia on Foxtel's Fox Arena at 10am AEST.

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2020: Your Fave Stars Reveal What They're Doing in Quarantine

2

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

3

Zendaya Makes History With First Ever Emmy Win for Euphoria

4

Anthony Anderson Gives Black Lives Matter the Spotlight at 2020 Emmys

5

Miley Cyrus Wears Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Show