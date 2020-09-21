The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden Is Totally Doing Shots After the 2020 Emmys

WWJD: What would Janet do?

Well, she probably wouldn't do a shot, but D'Arcy Carden, who plays Janet (aka the source of all info) on NBC's The Good Place, isn't planning on following in her character's footsteps at the 2020 Emmys on Sunday night.

The first-time nominee revealed during her interview on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special that she was planning on making her co-star (and fellow nominee) William Jackson Harper do a shot with her after the big show—socially distanced of course.

"Will lives down the street, so I probably will make him come over and take a shot or something afterward," she explained, before adding, "I mean a gentle glass of wine."

Listen, either option sounds like the good place to us, TBH.

This year's virtual ceremony is a bittersweet affair for The Good Place crew, as their final season was nominated for 13 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor (Ted Danson).