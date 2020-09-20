LIVE UPDATES

The Complete List of Emmys Winners
The Schitt's Creek Cast Creates Their Own Red Carpet Moment at the 2020 Emmys

Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene and Dan Levy make their own red carpet ahead of the virtual 2020 Emmys.

By Cydney Contreras Sep 20, 2020
AwardsEmmysCelebrities
The Schitt's Creek cast may not be walking the red carpet at the virtual 2020 Emmys, but they're making their own runway. 

Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene and Dan Levy all posed in their stylish ensembles ahead of their Emmys watch party. The official Schitt's Creek Twitter account shared the fab photos on their account, letting us at home catch a glimpse of their chic looks.

Per usual, Dan Levy shook things up by dressing in a suit jacket with a skirt made of the same material. He pulled together the entire look with a pair of dress shoes and high socks.

As for his onscreen sister, Annie dressed in a suit that was both conservative and revealing at the same time. Dressed in black dress pants and a blazer from Valentino, the star popped on a see-through black blouse giving the look a daring edge.

Similarly, Catherine wore an all-black look, with Valentino boots and purse, as well as her signature red lipstick. 

And last but not least was Eugene, who was dressed in a classic navy blue suit, which he wore with a black shirt. 

The Schitt's Creek cast is hoping to go out with a bang at tonight's ceremony. All four of the stars and the show itself are nominated, leading some to hope that the cast will end the series with even more awards under their belt. 

But, the competition is tough with shows like Insecure and Dead to Me also in the running. 

To see how tonight pans out check out our complete list of winners here, as it's updated in real time.

Watch Live From E!: Emmys 2020 on Monday Sept. 21 from 8am AEST on E!, Channel 125 on Foxtel and 106 on Fetch! Tune in for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards afterwards in Australia on Foxtel's Fox Arena at 10am AEST.

