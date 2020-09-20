TODAY

How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online
Every History-Making Moment Made at the 2020 Emmys

An Emmys night unlike any before.

Sunday, Sept. 20 marked the biggest night in television as the biggest names in Hollywood rang in the 2020 Emmys. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony was a virtual affair, rather than its typical red-carpet extravaganza at the Staples Center.

While the famed arena remained the home base for host Jimmy Kimmel and the show's production team, over a hundred camera feeds from celebrities' homes and other locales made it so the night's big nominees could participate.

Like we said, this year's show was unlike any before it.

Of course, this wasn't the only history-making moment from the Emmys as ahead of Sunday's show there were several historic moments made at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys.

For starters, RuPaul won the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for the fifth year in a row. This was record breaking as it marked the most wins in the category's 13-year history.

Furthermore, This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones made history by both winning Emmys this year.

And those are only a few examples!

We'll be updating our gallery as the historic moments are made, so be sure to check back in throughout the night.

For a closer look at the Emmys moments that made history, click into our gallery below.

All the History Making Moments From the 2020 Emmys

Watch Live From E!: Emmys 2020 on Monday Sept. 21 from 8am AEST on E!, Channel 125 on Foxtel and 106 on Fetch! Tune in for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards afterwards in Australia on Foxtel's Fox Arena at 10am AEST.

