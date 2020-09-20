William Jackson Harper Explains Why He Nearly Quit Acting Prior to The Good Place at 2020 Emmys

William Jackson Harper is keeping things casual cool for the 2020 Emmys.

The Good Place star joined E! News for what he described as a "comfortable" conversation from his backyard in Los Angeles, Calif. William, who said he usually lives in New York City during the year, revealed that he and his girlfriend are staying on the sunny west coast where they're "trying to make it happen" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Not that William is complaining, he said that he's happy to be watching the show from his home wearing the "stretchiest that I could muster." Plus, he's excited to be up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at tonight's ceremony.

He said of the nomination, "It's good, as good as it could possibly be given the circumstances. This is a huge honor to be involved in something like this yeah, I'm feeling grateful."

The nomination itself comes years after the Good Place star nearly gave up on acting. It was his role on the NBC comedy that prevented him from giving up on this dream.