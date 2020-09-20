Jane Lynch's 2020 Emmy Awards Look Proves She's Mastered the Art Of at-Home Fashion

Jane Lynch is ready for her close-up at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress dished on her fashionable, yet relatable ensemble during an interview with Brad Goreski on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

"I dressed up," the Glee alum shared, adding, "A little sparkle... Sunday morning I put on something sparkly."

However, Jane kept it real and admitted that she kept her "pajama bottoms and slippers on."

The Emmy-winning actress also explained how the annual event is "completely different" from before. Earlier this year, it was announced that the Emmy Awards would air virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is nice because I literally went up to my bathroom about 25 minutes ago to slap on some beautiful makeup," Jane dished. "It's a much bigger deal when you are, of course, going to the event. I love it."