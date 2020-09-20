TODAY

How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online
Get a Sneak Peek at Zendaya's Ultra-Glam First Look for the 2020 Emmys

Zendaya and stylist Law Roach debuted the Euphoria actress' first fashion moment of the 2020 Emmys on Instagram. Take a look at the plunging purple dress below!

Pretty in purple!

The 2020 Emmys may not have a red carpet, but that didn't stop Zendaya from delivering what's sure to be one of the most glam looks of the evening—and it turns out she's only getting started. 

As part of what the Euphoria star described as "Look 1" on her Instagram story, Zendaya is rocking a plunging Christopher John Rodgers dress, embellished Christian Louboutin heels and stunning Bulgari jewels. 

Zendaya's stylist Law Roach was the first to share the ensemble, captioning a video of the actress gracefully twirling, "If Emmy was a real girl.."

Law spoke to E! ahead of the Emmys, though the celebrity stylist didn't want to give too much away, simply telling Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rossi, "You'll see," when asked about his plans for the fashionista.

He added that the main questions going into tonight's award show were: "Do we dress up? Do we not dress up? Do we celebrate? Do we not celebrate, you know?" 

But Zendaya, a first-time Emmy nominee, does have a lot to celebrate! She's competing for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Rue on Euphoria. If she wins, she'll become the youngest woman ever to win the award.

Take a look at Zendaya's ensemble in the above photos.

If this is only her first look of the evening, we can't imagine what's to come!

Keep up with everything happening at the 2020 Emmys here!

Watch Live From E!: Emmys 2020 on Monday Sept. 21 from 8am AEST on E!, Channel 125 on Foxtel and 106 on Fetch! Tune in for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards afterwards in Australia on Foxtel's Fox Arena at 10am AEST.

