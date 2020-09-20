Emmys 2020: Watchmen Star Jovan Adepo Reveals the Advice Denzel Washington Gave Him

Not all heroes wear capes—but they do wear trousers.
At least Watchmen star Jovan Adepo was when he called in to Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards ahead of the virtual event, even though he was only going to be seen from the waist-up.
"I tried to put something nice on," he explained of his suit, before E!'s Nina Parker asked if he was wearing sweatpants.
"Oh no, we went full out," Adepo detailed. "We have trousers on too!" What a hero.
The 32-year-old actor is nominated for his first Emmy for his work as Hooded Justice on HBO's hit series Watchmen, which received 26 nods, the most for any show this year. But Adepo admitted he wasn't expecting to hear his name called when the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series nominees were read.
"I was surprised. I had to make sure that it was real," he said. "Honestly, I hadn't forgotten that the list was coming out that day and I was taking care of my five-month old puppy. I got the news from a friend who works on the show. I didn't believe her and I had to go online and look for my name."
He continued, "I couldn't even tell you the feeling. It was euphoric."
Before he was a vigilante on the critically acclaimed HBO drama, however, Adepo was working alongside Hollywood heroes like Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, starring alongside the pair in 2016's Oscar-nominated Fences, and Adepo shared what he learned from that experience.
"I think that was really the foundation of beginnings of growth for myself as an actor," he explained. "He and Viola were very vocal about me as an actor enjoying the journey and about doing everything I can to continue to challenge myself and to pursue roles that were complex and interesting."
Watchmen is available on HBO Max.