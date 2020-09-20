TODAY

How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online
Emmys 2020: See Every Star Attending the Virtual Awards Show

The show must go on! See host Jimmy Kimmel and more Hollywood stars who attended the 2020 Emmy Awards in our massive gallery.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 20, 2020 10:39 PMTags
It truly is the Emmy Awards like you've never seen them before.

Usually, TV's biggest night kicks off with a star-studded red carpet with celebrities dazzling in diamonds and designers. This year, however, it's a little bit different.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a halt to large gatherings, Emmy producers had to pivot. But ultimately, host Jimmy Kimmel and the entire team are promising an unforgettable night of entertainment.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," the late-night host shared when the news was first announced

While Netflix earned the most nominations overall, HBO received the most noms for a single series thanks to Watchmen. And just like in year's past, all eyes will be on the Outstanding Drama Series where Killing Eve, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale are favored to win big. 

2020 Emmys, From E! to Z: How to Watch, Who Is Nominated and More

Before the Emmys officially kick off and the awards are announced, you're likely asking yourself: Who is attending this virtual event and what are they wearing?

E! News is here to help! Keep scrolling below to see every Hollywood star in attendance from multiple locations around the world. 

E!
William Jackson Harper
E!
Mark Duplass
Instagram
Zendaya
E!
Yvonne Orji

  

E!
Jovan Adepo
Instagram
Jennifer Aniston

In Pour Les Femmes

Instagram
Jameela Jamil

In JJwinks

Instagram
Titus Burgess

In Lee Rickie Collection

 

E!
Ted Danson
E!
Nicholas Braun
Instagram
Dan Levy
Instagram
Dylan McDermott
E!
Jane Lynch
Instagram
Erin Lim

In Azzi & Osta

Instagram
Nina Parker

In Lynne Carter Atelier

Instagram
Brad Goreski

In Dior

Watch Live From E!: Emmys 2020 on Monday Sept. 21 from 8am AEST on E!, Channel 125 on Foxtel and 106 on Fetch! Tune in for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards afterwards in Australia on Foxtel's Fox Arena at 10am AEST.

