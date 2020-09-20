TODAY

How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online
EmmysHow to Watch EmmysE! People's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

E!'s Giuliana Rancic Tests Positive for COVID-19

The veteran E! host released a statement announcing she and her family all have coronavirus. Watch G's video message

By Brett Malec Sep 20, 2020 10:15 PMTags
EmmysExclusivesGiuliana RancicBill RancicCelebritiesInjury And IllnessCoronavirus

Giuliana Rancic has tested positive for coronavirus.

The veteran E! host released a message during today's Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special explaining why she wasn't present to host Sunday's red carpet coverage.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Rancic shared with fans. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet." 

photos
Stars With Coronavirus

Because Giuliana was unable to travel to L.A., Brad Goreski and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker will be taking over G's hosting duties during today's Live From the Red Carpet show ahead of the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Be sure to tune-in for exclusive interviews with your favorite TV stars, fashion commentary and the must-see moments we're looking forward to tonight.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online

2

Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

3

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Comments Over Her Addison Rae Friendship

Check out G's video message above.

Watch Live From E!: Emmys 2020 on Monday Sept. 21 from 8am AEST on E!, Channel 125 on Foxtel and 106 on Fetch! Tune in for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards afterwards in Australia on Foxtel's Fox Arena at 10am AEST.
Don't miss the One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of healthcare workers at 5pm AEST on Sunday 19th only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online

2

Christina Anstead and Husband Ant Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

3

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Comments Over Her Addison Rae Friendship

4

Miley Cyrus Wears Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Show

5

90 Day Fiancé: HEA's Kalani Has Kicked Asuelu Out