Watch Sebastian Stan's Glorious Reaction to the Gossip Girl Pilot

In honor of the 13 year anniversary of Gossip Girl, one cast member revisited their old NYC stomping grounds by rewatching the Gossip Girl pilot.
These days, Sebastian Stan is best known for playing the Winter Soldier, aka Bucky Barnes—a role he'll return to for his Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
That's not where Gossip Girl fans know him from, though. For fans of the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite, Sebastian will always be Carter Baizen, notorious Upper East Side bad boy and one-time love interest of Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen. (And Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf, echoing Sebastian's real-life romance with Leighton.)
Carter doesn't appear until the fourth episode of season one, but that didn't stop Sebastian from reminiscing and tuning in to the first episode of the hit series—along with a nice glass of red wine, of course.
"It was the best of times and it was the best of times," the actor captioned his Instagram post, alongside a video clip of him rewatching the show. "Xoxo, Gossip Girl."
While Sebastian was enthralled with the drama, there was one thing that really stuck out for him while watching the episode.
"Yessss Chace," Sebastian screamed when Chace Crawford's character, Nate Archibald, appeared onscreen during his first tense conversation with Serena.
It wasn't just his friend that Sebastian was excited to see. "I always wanted that hair," Sebastian remarked.
Chace saw the shoutout, and commented, "Hahahaha quarantine really brings out our true selves."
Sebastian may have mostly watched Gossip Girl to see his buddy, but the two—who also stared in the 2006 film The Covenant before Gossip Girl's 2007 premiere—are seemingly still good friends in real life.
In 2018, the former CW actors were groomsmen together for their friend Will Malnati's wedding.
These days, Sebastian and Chace are both busy playing superheroes (Chace dons a green leotard for his role in Amazon's The Boys) but with a Gossip Girl reboot coming up on HBO Max, it's hard not to want Carter and Nate to face-off on the Upper East Side again.