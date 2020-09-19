Kourtney Kardashian Perfectly Responds to Comments About Her Friendship With Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian had time today.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't letting the social media critics tear her down. On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Poosh founder posted a series of Instagram photos of her and TikTok star Addison Rae.
The dynamic duo, who have gotten close in the last few months, showed off their bikinis as they posed in a swimming pool. "Two more days of summer," the reality TV personality captioned her post.
Shortly after uploading the collage of pictures, critics were quick to share their thoughts about the gal pals.
"this friendship still weirds me tf out," one user wrote, to which another user replied, "shes 41 and she's hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools."
However, Kourtney perfectly responded to those questioning her friendship with the social media sensation. "Do you suggest a better place," she chimed in, adding, "I'm looking for ideas..."
Back in June, Addison shared more insight into her and Kourtney's friendship. The influencer explained that David Dobrik was the one who first introduced her to the 41-year-old star and her son Mason Disick.
"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David. We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok," Addison pointed out on The Tom Ward Show, adding, "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."
In August, Addison also opened up to E! News about what it's been like to have the Poosh founder by her side.
"I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family," Addison shared at the time. "They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me. They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people because not everyone gets to see every second."
She added, "It just really shows you how genuine they are. It's not all just for the show, it's how they really are."