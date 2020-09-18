Beyoncé's Black Is King Stylist Zerina Akers Talks Working With the A-List Singer

Beyoncé is on another level.

In this clip from Quibi's Close Up by E! News, the A-list performer's stylist Zerina Akers opened up about being on the superstar singer's team. As E! readers may recall, Akers served as the stylist for Beyoncé's 2020 musical film, Black Is King.

And, from what Akers shared with co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno, she's honored to have been a part of something so iconic.

Marfuggi kicked off the conversation by asking, "In documentaries, the level of detail and work ethic that Beyoncé puts into her work, what is it like to be a part of that team?"

Per the celebrity stylist, working with the pop culture icon has been "pretty fantastic."

"To be able to contribute to a platform that, in essence, everything we put out will outlive us," Akers continued. "Everything she sort of throws at us, everything she brings to the table, has always pushed it into a very elite space."