Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off It Cosmetics!

Skincare and makeup at a ridiculously discounted price? Yes, please!

By Carly Milne Sep 19, 2020 11:00 AMTags
E-comm: Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the DayE! Illustration

Hey skincare fanatics and makeup addicts, we have some bad news: it's the last day of Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty!

We hope you've had fun shopping amazing buys from brands such as Urban DecayMario BadescuKKW BeautyKylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you haven't done so yet, remember you can try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). 

For the final deal, take 50% off IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation (both original and oil free), the Airbrush Full Coverage Complexion Brush #77, and the Brush Bath Purifying Cleanser! Shop them below!

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+

This hydrating foundation acts like a full-coverage moisturizer, addressing skin concerns like redness, pores, dark spots, breakouts, and even fine lines and wrinkles. As if that's not enough, it also protects your skin with SPF 50+ mineral sunscreen, keeping you safe from harmful UV rays. And on top of all that, it never creases or cracks, ensuring your skin looks flawless all day long.

$40
$20
Ulta Beauty

IT Brushes For Ulta Airbrush Full Coverage Complexion Brush #77

You can make your face makeup look even more flawless with this unique triangle-shaped brush. It contours to your individual face shape, making sure your foundation reaches both large and small areas... which means no odd chin and necklines where your foundation ends and your skin begins. The brush is also cruelty-free, pro-hygienic and infused with anti-aging collagen and peptides.

$28
$14
Ulta Beauty

IT Brushes For Ulta Brush Bath Purifying Makeup Brush Cleaner

And when you're done putting on your full face, make sure you clean your brush properly with this gentle, alcohol-free cleaner. It instantly dissolves makeup, dirt, oil and debris, while cleansing, purifying and protecting synthetic and natural hair makeup brushes. Plus, it helps them dry quiclkly.

$20
$10
Ulta Beauty

Even though Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty deals are done, there's still a ton of other great sales happening throughout this weekend, so don't miss out! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

