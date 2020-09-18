The MixtapE! Presents Keith Urban, Alicia Keys, Anitta and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week down, music lovers. And by now, you know the drill. The artists flood streaming services with their latest releases, and we wade through them all to bring you the ones truly worthy of your time.

From a pair of album drops by two music superstars to a handful of singles from rising stars that need to be on your radar, these are our picks for the best of the week's best. And if you're looking for the perfect dance party playlist, don't miss this week's Bonus Tracks, which we recommend listening to in order for the perfect flow.