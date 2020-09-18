Spritz Up Your Spring With These Fresh New Fragrances

Is it Spring already? Scent-sational!

They say a new fragrance is as good as a holiday, so get ready to be transported somewhere new. From the sunkissed, sparkling waters of the Maldives, to the flowery, crisp meadows of France and all that's in-between, there's a scent ready to take you on vacation.

The new season brings a fresh change from heavier, muskier winter scents-think florals like Jasmine, Rose and Violet, and lighter notes of Lemon, Coconut Water and Blackcurrant.

Whatever your preference, we're sure there's an alluring new scent that will dazzle your senses for Spring. Take yourself out of the everyday and spritz on with these new favourites.