Spritz Up Your Spring With These Fresh New Fragrances

Is it Spring already? Scent-sational!
They say a new fragrance is as good as a holiday, so get ready to be transported somewhere new. From the sunkissed, sparkling waters of the Maldives, to the flowery, crisp meadows of France and all that's in-between, there's a scent ready to take you on vacation.
The new season brings a fresh change from heavier, muskier winter scents-think florals like Jasmine, Rose and Violet, and lighter notes of Lemon, Coconut Water and Blackcurrant.
Whatever your preference, we're sure there's an alluring new scent that will dazzle your senses for Spring. Take yourself out of the everyday and spritz on with these new favourites.
Giorgio Armani My Era EDP
Go your own way and step out the door in a new scent that will broaden your horizons. Floral and fresh, this blend contains tuberose, jasmine and orange blossom enhanced by a vibrant cedar wood and a warm vanilla. Captured in the iconic ‘Talisman' bottle, the "blue and gold cap is a metaphor of the world", a scent to guide us along our path as we discover the world around us.
Desert Nomad by Váhy
You know the feeling of reprieve when you first dive into a pool on a hot, dry day? This embodies the scent of Desert Nomad. An ode to the tropics, this unique scent is fascinating on the palette, boasting hints of Sweet Orange, Pachouli and Vanilla. As an added bonus, Váhy's products are premium, clean and natural. The perfect transeasonal scent for the warmer months, the minimal black bottle will also be a chic addition to your fragrance wardrobe.
Angel Nova by Mugler
Beam towards the heavens with this gleaming new scent from Mugler, the newest addition to the Angel family. A Fruity-Floral-Woody elixir, the hear of this perfume is the bouquet of the Super-Natural Rose, an innovative and responsible ingredient, resulting from a double extraction of the Damascena Rose. The commitment to sustainability is also highly commendable, with the scent coming in a refillable vessel.
YSL Libre Intense EDP
It's time to unleash the freedom of a new season with this modern incarnation from YSL. With its youngest sister, YSL Libre EDP, recently crowned the Women's Luxury Fragrance of the Year, step it up a notch with intensified, opulent blend to elevate the senses. Floral, creamy and spicy, this reinterpretation of the award-winning scent is decorated with Mandarin Essence, Lavendar, Orchid and Madagascan Vanilla. A Spring staple.
Recreation Beauty Sunkissed EDP
Put on a skirt, throw on some sandals and spritz yourself with the latest scent from Recreation Beauty. A brilliant addition to the brands existing line of clean, natural, and vegan fragrances, this scent is the depiction of a vacation in a bottle. With notes of Citrus, Fig, Jasmine and Lemon Mrtyle which dance above a grounding blend of Cedarwood and sandalwood, this delicate yet zesty fragrance is a Spring must-have.
Tom Ford Black Orchid
Known and loved by celebrities around the globe, Black Orchid is the quintessential scent of Spring—and this new incarnation is no different. Behold, the reformulated classic containing hypnotic Black Orchid and Ylang Ylang, wrapped up in a Black Plum base. Expect to experience new olfactive dimensions, with intensified, more pronounced elements for an even headier, long-lasting signature scent. A striking all-gold flacon encases this release in luxury.
Glasshouse Fragrances Diving Into Florence
For the woman on the move, it's all about this handbag pocket friendly vial of freshness. Dip your toes into this cool, crisp concoction of Sea Salt, Lemon, Saffron and Peach, while Violet, Sandalwood and Moss provide a terrific dry-down base. For best results, spray this pocket rocket on to pulse points for a freshen up.
Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori
Hello, yellow! Get vibrant and get noticed with this sparkling new addition to the Gucci Bloom accord. Let your senses unfurl as they experience Tuberose Essence, blended with Jasmine Sambac Closed Buds and Jasmine Sambac Absolute. Ylang Ylang offers a floral sweetness to the scent, and woody finishing notes of Sandalwood give a sense of fullness. The classic, minimal bottle is a statement piece in itself.
Idole by Lancôme
Empowering, iconic and sustainable—a trinity of characteristics that embody Idole. With a campaign fronted by the Emmy-nominated Zendaya, this new direction for Lancôme is youthful and outspoken. Ultra-floral and unapologetically feminine, the Rose, Jasmine and Chypre linger on the skin for maximum staying-power, and are sustainably sourced for a brighter tomorrow.
LUSH Flower’s Barrow
You may be familiar with LUSH's bathtime treats and shower scrubs, but their perfumes are a quiet contender for some of their best products. Always Cruelty-Free and developed with high-quality, organic ingredients, this perfume will have you wanting to escape to the country side in your favourite sundress. Vibrant and blossomy, you'll love the Rose Absolute, Chamomile and burst of Blackcurrant as it reveals itself throughout the day.
Valentino Voce Viva EDP
Spike up your life! Voce Viva which translates to "the voice is alive," celebrates each individual as unique, creating an entirely personal blend. The campaign stars a fresh-faced Lady Gaga, who, much like the bottle itself, exudes multi-faceted beauty and a strong sense of self-expression. An edgier choice for spring, expect a powerful yet balanced fragrance with hits of Orange Blossom, Golden Gardenia and Cristal Moss.
Natio Wilderness Frangrance in Wild Coast
Retreat from your everyday routine and mix it up with this floaty yet earthy unisex fragrance from Natio. This grounded scent is an elixir of sun-warmed cedarwood and soft-spiced cardamom notes, radiantly lit with the golden vibrance of sparkling citrus. An easy-to-wear fragrance best worn straight out of the shower, accompanied by your favourite white tee and jeans.
Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina Ribelle
A playful yet sophisticated new scent, Signorina Ribelle is a soft-serve cone of delight at the end of a boardwalk on a warm Spring day. Get swept away by its top notes of Frangipani and Jasmine, before experiencing the unexpected hints of coconut milk and vanilla gelato, complimented by creamy chic Sandalwood. Did we mention the vanity-worthy fuchsia bottle?
