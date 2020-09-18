Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Are Where You’d Rather Be In Australian-First For New Versace Campaign

Those in Australia will also be treated to a world-first launch of the new scent in October, which boasts "effervescent exuberance" and zesty notes of Primofiore Lemon, Italian Mandarin and Pink Peppercorn. With Bieber serving as the face of the campaign, fragrance enthusiasts can expect a modern and refreshing addition to the existing pour Homme fragrances.

Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign features marine tones and embodies the spirit of the secluded beach-side region—an island off the coast of Sardinia in the Mediterranean isles.

An exclusive resort, the island opened its doors solely for the Versace team, enhancing the atmosphere of tranquility. This closed-door experience ensured the entire team could remain COVID-safe for the entire duration of the shoot.