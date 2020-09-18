Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Are Where You’d Rather Be In Australian-First For New Versace Campaign

Pack your bags, we're going to the Mediterranean!
Despite a pandemic-enforced lockdown, models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid jetted off in June to shoot a secret project that has now revealed itself.
The new campaign for Versace Dylan Turquoise has been unveiled, radiating warmth, energy and tranquility. Donning their best bikinis—also Versace, no less—a radiant Bieber relaxes by crystal waters, while Hadid lounges nearby to promote the new fragrance inspired by an island escape.
Those in Australia will also be treated to a world-first launch of the new scent in October, which boasts "effervescent exuberance" and zesty notes of Primofiore Lemon, Italian Mandarin and Pink Peppercorn. With Bieber serving as the face of the campaign, fragrance enthusiasts can expect a modern and refreshing addition to the existing pour Homme fragrances.
Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign features marine tones and embodies the spirit of the secluded beach-side region—an island off the coast of Sardinia in the Mediterranean isles.
An exclusive resort, the island opened its doors solely for the Versace team, enhancing the atmosphere of tranquility. This closed-door experience ensured the entire team could remain COVID-safe for the entire duration of the shoot.
While the campaign itself features both catwalk regulars clad in resort wear-ready looks, the premiere video captures Bieber in "a joyful dose of escapism," frolicking amongst the waves, and sunning herself alongside an over-sized bottle of Versace Dylan Turquoise in behind-the-scenes shots.
Not her first collaboration with the Italian fashion house, Bieber walked in Versace's runway show in December 2018–her first runway appearance after marrying Justin Bieber in a private civil ceremony in New York. The model also shared the new campaign footage and imagery to her Instagram, crediting the production team and expressing a "thank you" to Donatella Versace herself.
Versace describes the newest spritz as: "Escaping towards faraway islands where the blue sky meets crystal waters. The Sea breeze caresses the skin waking up the senses and regenerating the soul. A fragrance reminding warm sun and summer days. Dylan Turquoise is an ode to the sensuality of the Versace woman."
The first in a series of new imagery for Versace fragrances, expect to see more to come from this collaboration. With the new scent dubbed ‘a holiday in a bottle', Australia will be able to escape to purer shores in October before it launches worldwide later in the year.