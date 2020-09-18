The Cutest Cozy Athleisure Pieces for Fall

How to Watch EmmysE! People's Choice AwardsEmmysCardi BNYFWShop E!VideosPhotos

Athleisure has been the trend of all trends in 2020, and that sure isn't changing this fall. We've found the cutest athleisure pieces for autumn, from yoga pants to sweaters, that you can work and study from home in comfortably. 

Below, shop these must-haves from Gymshark, Princess Polly and more of our favorite brands at a variety of price-points.

Gymshark Vital Rise Leggings

We love the material of these leggings. They hug your curves perfectly with their scrunch bum detail and have a seamless construction. 

$55
Gymshark

Halo Essential Hoodie

You'll get so much wear out of this hoodie with a subtle camo print. It has a flattering cropped length.

$84
Vuori

UCLA Vintage Puff Cropped Sweater Grey

Princess Polly has the cutest athleisure collab with UCLA right now. Shop these vintage-inspired styles here

$70
Princess Polly

Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt

We're obsessed with the tie-back of this sweater that's also available in plus sizes. You can shop it in four colors.

$79
$30
Athleta

Free People FP Movement Move On Leggings

How unique are these navy blue leggings with a zipper front? They have multiple pockets too, to hold all of your essentials. 

$128
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Abbi Half Moon Sleeve Hoodie

This brushed-fleece hoodie is so comfy and comes in five colors. It has a drawcord at the hem for your perfect fit. 

$118
UGG

Kinsley Cropped Seamless Long Sleeve

This cropped long-sleeve shirt pairs perfectly with high-waisted yoga pants. Plus, if you're a Fabletics VIP, it only costs $17.

$45
Fabletics

7/8 High-Waist Checkpoint Legging

The oxblood hue of this legging/sweatpant combo is perfect for fall. They have a 7/8 length and pockets.

$98
Alo

Free People Movement Kyoto Leggings

Speaking of legging/sweatpant combos, the attention to detail on these is so special. They have cool patch pockets and accents at the calves. 

$128
Nordstrom

Gymshark Training Cropped Hoodie

Pair this hoodie in a fall-ready green hue with your high-waisted yoga pants. Its hem has a flattering cut. 

$35
Gymshark

Vylette Puff-Sleeve Sweatshirt

Dress down this comfy puff-sleeve sweatshirt with a pair of black yoga pants. You can buy it in three other colors too.

$34
$20
Kohl's

Up next, the best places to shop for college apparel.

