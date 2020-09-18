Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Pull the Ultimate Prank on Kris Jenner, But Did They Go Too Far?

The perfect prank.

On the Sept. 17 season 19 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick once more pranked famed momager Kris Jenner. As E! readers may recall, last season, the Good American mogul dressed as the famous matriarch and had Scott direct a photo shoot, where she ate fast food, littered and smoked a cigarette.

According to Khloe, "since the first set of photos weren't that believable," it was time to up the ante and try again.

"So, tonight is the start of phase two," the mother of one shared in a confessional. "We need to get some actual photos that are gonna be believable."

The plan? To get Kris to imbibe a lot at dinner so she wouldn't remember too much from the evening.

Thus, while out with Kris, Corey Gamble and Kim Kardashian, Khloe ordered a martini and encouraged her mother to have one as well.

"Mom, you want one too?" Khloe suggested. "You should have one, I've never had a martini."

Little to Kris' knowledge, Khloe was actually drinking water in a martini glass the whole time.