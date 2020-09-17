Dax Shepard Just Shaved His Head to ''Match'' Daughter Lincoln

Daddy-daughter haircuts? Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are proving once again that they're the fun parents.

On Sept. 17, Dax took to Instagram to share a video of himself shaving one side of his head to match with his daughter.

The two-minute video shows him using an electric razor to buzz half his head, leaving his dark blonde hair swooped to the other side, all while dancing to Sara Bareilles' song "Armour."

The Parenthood actor, who is clearly nailing the parenthood game, captioned the post, "Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving my daughters an anthem. She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her :)"

In response, the Waitress composer and singer proudly commented, "This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut."