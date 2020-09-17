10 Reasons We Really Forking Miss The Good Place

It's been eight months since the end of The Good Place, but it still lives on in our hearts.

It also lives in on real life since it's up for six 2020 Emmys—including four acting noms, one for writing and one for best comedy—and in honor of the much deserved trophies it might just win this weekend, we're taking a look back at all the reasons we really, really miss that show.

We really could have listed most of the episodes and most of the characters and most of the jokes, but we don't have the time for that (and you could just go rewatch the whole series on Netflix). Instead, we've narrowed it down to just 10 glorious examples of why The Good Place was one of the most inventive comedies on TV and why it may never be matched, no matter how much incredible TV creator Mike Schur continues to gift us with.