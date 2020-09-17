Taylor Swift Returns to Her Country Roots With "Betty" Performance at 2020 ACM Awards

Throw on your cardigan and settle in for this spectacular performance.

It's not a typical award show by any means, but luckily, Taylor Swift is anything but typical. Swift took to the stage at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for the first time in 7 years, and it was like she never left.

The folklore artist turned up the country flavor for her highly-anticipated performance of "Betty."

The singer gave it her all while performing her song, and fans got to see her return to her country roots. Wearing a red body-con and high-waisted khaki pants while strumming her guitar, Taylor's acoustic performance was the perfect debut for her sentimental song about teenage romance.

Swift previously revealed on country radio that she wrote the song from "the perspective of a 17-year-old boy."

Folklore is Swift's eight studio album, and came as a surprise when she dropped it in late July.