Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Romance Takes Center Stage During 2020 ACM Awards Performance

Still going strong!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the celebrity couple gift that keeps on giving. The pair have been dating since late 2015, and while they like to remain on the private side, they do bless us with their perfectly blended vocals from time to time.

This year, Shelton released his new song "Happy Anywhere" which features his girlfriend Stefani, and they took to the 2020 ACM Awards stage on Wednesday, Sept. 16 to perform a sweet rendition of the song.

"I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Shelton shared before the performance. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

During the performance, Shelton wore his signature denim jeans and matching button-down while Stefani rocked cowboy boots, denim shorts, a matching jacket and that classic red lip of hers. The two looked in their element as they performed the song together and gave fans a peek behind the curtains of their romance.

The song is a cute declaration that Shelton could be happy anywhere in the world as long as they're together. He sings on the track, "But since I met you, I swear/I could be happy anywhere/Any map dot location/You're always my destination/You're the only thing that I'm chained to/I could be happy anywhere/I could be happy anywhere with you."