Demi Lovato Is "Truly in Love" With Max Ehrich Despite Her Inner Circle's Hesitations

Demi Lovato is sticking by her man.
A source tells E! News the singer recently traveled across the country to be with fiancé Max Ehrich while he films his upcoming project, Southern Gospel. The insider shares she made a "fun road trip" out of the occasion by renting an RV. "It's something new and different and she's excited for the adventure," the source says.
As for why the pop star packed up her belongings to live on location with her man, the source explains, "Demi doesn't want to be apart from him."
"Demi insisted on being with Max in Atlanta the entire time he will be filming," the source continues. "They are inseparable and she doesn't like to be without him."
It was while they were in Atlanta that fans began sharing tweets about Selena Gomez, which were allegedly shared from Max's Twitter account a few years ago. According to screenshots from fans, the 29-year-old previously wrote in 2010, "Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you're WRONG!"
Additionally, a separate tweet compared Demi and Selena's vocal talents, claiming, "There's a female singer that screams so much that's why my girl S is better than you know who."
In a statement shared to Instagram, Demi stated that the social media posts were "FAKE."
While the singer believes the pictures were doctored, an insider says the 28-year-old was "really upset" when they surfaced on social media. "She is head over heels for Max and doesn't want to be heartbroken," the insider says. "She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine."
In addition, the source suggests that those in Demi's inner circle are starting to question if Max is the right person for her. The insider reveals, "People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max."
Nonetheless, the source describes Demi as being "truly in love" with the former soap star.
It's been a whirlwind few months for the stars, who recently bought a home in Studio City, Calif. following their July engagement. The "Stone Cold" singer dropped $7 million on a luxury farmhouse with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
There's no word yet on if wedding planning is underway, but seeing as they're only six months into their relationship they have all the time in the world.