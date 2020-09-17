How to Watch EmmysE! People's Choice AwardsCardi BEmmysNYFWShop E!VideosPhotos

These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards Will Leave You in Awe

But before our favorite stars show off their fashionable lewks from the comfort of their home, revlieve the best-dressed celebrities to ever hit the Emmys red carpet.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 17, 2020 10:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetEmmysBest DressedCelebritiesEvents
Related: Zendaya Still Wants to Dress Up for the 2020 Emmys

Lights, camera, action!

Hollywood's award season officially going into high gear with the upcoming 2020 Emmy Awards. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has kicked the traditional red carpet and in-person ceremony to the curb, fans can expect all the usual glitz and glamour at the 72nd Emmys.

As Zendaya recently put it, "I want to dress up. I still want to have the experience... I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet."

But before our favorite stars show off their fashionable lewks from the comfort of their home, we've rounded up the best-dressed celebrities to ever hit the red carpet.

We're talking Angelina Jolie's curve-hugging gown at the 1998 ceremony, Joan Collins' lavish and fiery red creation at the 1987 show and Issa Rae's 3,000 crystal-adorned jumpsuit by Vera Wang.

Don't think we'd forget Tracee Ellis Ross' head-turning Valentino gown at the 2018 ceremony—You know, the hot pink number that filled the entire room with its voluminous material.

photos
Emmys Couples We Wish Were Still Together

To relive the bold, beautiful and breathtaking designs to appear on the Emmys red carpet, scroll through our gallery below!

Trending Stories

1

Chris Watts' Triple Murder Case Is Even Crazier Than You Realized

2

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

3

From Mason to Stormi: See the Kardashian-Jenner Cousins' Cutest Pics!

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Zendaya

The Euphoria star takes the red carpet by storm for the 2019 ceremony. From the vibrant emerald green hue to the sheer corset bodice, this custom Vera Wang dress is one to remember.

John Shearer/WireImage
Priyanka Chopra

The actress is a vision in white as she graces the red carpet in this dreamy custom-made Balmain gown.

Getty Images
Joan Collins

Known for her ~extra~ glamorous fashion sense, the Dynasty star brings the drama to the 1987 awards ceremony with this red-hot gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us actress shines as bright as the cameras in this shimmery off-the-shoulder gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

She is here and she is over-the-top fabulous! The Black-ish star shows up and shows out in this hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Dockery

The 2018 Emmy winner brings whimsy and magic to the star-studded ceremony with this baby blue number by Carolina Herrera.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keri Russell

The 43-year-old star sizzles in this sexy feathered black dress at the 2018 Emmys.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
January Jones

This figure-flattering Versace peplum is perfect on the Mad Men actress at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress has a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images
Claire Foy

Sometimes less is more. And in this case, it works with Foy's ultra-chic black jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay

The director glistens and glimmers on the red carpet in her Reem Acra gown at the 2019 Emmys.

John Shearer/WireImage
Viola Davis

Orange you glad the legendary star adds a pop of color to the 2017 Emmys? The answer is yes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Regina King

King adds a pop of personality and color to the 2018 awards show with her highlighter-green Christian Siriano gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

Talk about red hot. The Vampire Diaries actress knocks 'em dead with this fiery strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.

Getty Images
Rue McClanahan

All that glitters is gold and Rue proves it with this glitzy design at the 1990 Emmys.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Angelina Jolie

A total stunner! The actress makes a grand entrance at the 1998 star-studded ceremony with this body-hugging blush gown.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star makes a statement in a custom yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmys. The actress keeps her appearance minimal and chic with two subtle and sexy slits on the side.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Issa Rae

Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, the Insecure star turns heads in her baby blue and bedazzled Vera Wang jumpsuit. "There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now," she tells E! NewsGiuliana Rancic

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star turns heads and drops jaws with her wildly colorful Brandon Maxwell design.

Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

All smiles! The actress shuts down the 1995 awards ceremony with this little (daring) black dress, which features a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star is ~killing~ the red carpet with this fiery ensemble that features a plunging neckline and sparkly beads galore.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Jennie Garth

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress brings all the drama to the 1995 Emmys with her audacious black design, which she perfectly pairs with long satin gloves and strappy heels.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney

Purple is rarely seen on the red carpet, but the 59-year-old actress makes it looks oh-so-good.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel

The Sinner star radiates in a white Ralph & Russo creation at the 2018 awards ceremony.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady Gaga

The songstress looks breathtaking in this simple, yet striking black dress by Brandon Maxwell on the 2015 red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

The 46-year-old actress sparkles on the red carpet with this blinding silver sequins and feathered Chanel dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski & Karamo Brown

Can you believe? The Queer Eye cast shows up and shows out in five fabulous and fierce ensembles to the 2018 Emmys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star turns up the volume with her off-the-shoulder Calvin Klein design.

Getty Images
Christine Baranski

The legendary star is going for the gold with this eye-catching sequin gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress turns heads at the 2011 ceremony in a fluid red Zuhair Murad design. 

Jason Meritt/Getty Images
Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family star flaunts her famous figure in a white curve-hugging Roberto Cavalli design at the 2014 ceremony. 

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

The 2020 Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC. For more updates on the star-studded ceremony, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Chris Watts' Triple Murder Case Is Even Crazier Than You Realized

2

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

3

From Mason to Stormi: See the Kardashian-Jenner Cousins' Cutest Pics!

4
Breaking

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset After 3 Years of Marriage

5

How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset...Again