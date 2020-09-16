Nicky Hilton Details ''Very Emotional'' Experience Watching Paris Hilton's Documentary

Seeing Paris Hilton's revealing documentary for the first time was a "very emotional" experience for little sister Nicky Hilton.

In an exclusive interview with E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi at Monse's Fall 2020 pop up at New York Fashion Week, Nicky recounted her sneak peek at Paris' new film, This Is Paris, which premiered Sept. 14 on YouTube.

"It was very, very emotional. We watched it for the first time. She didn't even want to show my mother the movie. So we snuck downstairs and we were watching it together. She said, ‘I don't want mom to see it.' I was like, ‘Well she's going to see it in a few weeks when it's on YouTube for the whole world to see,'" the 36-year-old said.

Nicky continued, "We watched it together. We laughed. We cried. I'm just so proud of her, because going through so much trauma and reliving it with the whole world watching is very brave."