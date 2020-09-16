Watch Netflix Investigate Chris Watts in First Trailer for American Murder: The Family Next Door

The case that captivated America is about to receive the Netflix treatment.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the streaming service released a brand-new trailer for American Murder: The Family Next Door. The documentary takes a look inside the marriage of Shan'ann Watts and Chris Watts as well as the triple-murder case that made national headlines.

Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, American Murder will also remind followers that Chris is not the man he appeared to be before he confessed to murdering his wife.

"I just want you to know a little bit of my story," Shan'ann said in an old Facebook video shown in the trailer. "I went through one of the darkest times of my life and then I met Chris and he's the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Later on in the preview, an audio recording is played of a friend who called police after they questioned why Shan'ann couldn't be reached.