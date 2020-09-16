Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Among the Stars Appearing in ABC's Time100 Special

TIME's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People is heading to broadcast TV for the first time ever and it's bringing with it some seriously influential talent.
In a new promo, exclusive to E! News, you can get a look at some of the stars who will be making appearances during the upcoming special, and you likely won't be disappointed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make the list alongside stars Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend, just to name a few.
The special will reveal the full list of 100 influential people in what ABC calls "an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut."
The list will go live on TIME's website when the special airs on Sept. 22 and the full TIME100 issue of the magazine will be available on newsstands on Friday, Sept. 25.
This is the first time the TIME100 list has been broadcast on TV in this way, though usually the annual list is accompanied by in-person events that couldn't take place this year due to the pandemic, which TIME studios president Ian Orefice acknowledged in a statement.
"In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year's list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before," he said.
TIME executive editor Dan Macsai promised the show will "recognize the extraordinariness of this year."
Rob Mills, ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, specials, and late night, said the network is "elated" to bring the list to primetime for the first time.
"Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 TIME100 list have made on the world."
The TIME100 special will air Tuesday, Sept. 22 and will also feature performances from previously announced artists Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd.