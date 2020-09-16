2020 ACM Awards Winners: The Complete List

2020 ACM Awards: Take two.

Six months have passed since the ACM Awards were originally supposed to take place on April 5 and quite a lot has changed.

Since then, the show relocated from Las Vegas, Nev. to Nashville, Tenn. where the event will take place across three different venues. Keith Urban is hosting the show live from the Grand Ole Opry, and artists will make appearances at the Ryman Auditorium and the famous Bluebird Cafe.

Additionally, Taylor Swift was recently added to the all-star roster of performers. For the first time in seven years, the singer will take to the ACM Awards stage to perform "Betty" from her new album, folklore.

All of that and more only adds to the excitement of country music fans, who have quite literally been waiting for this moment for months. So, without further ado, find out the nominees and winners below!

The ACM Awards air live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS.