Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Just Wants to Do Justice By His BFF Sam Winchester

We may still have several months with Sam and Dean Winchester, but the boys themselves have already said goodbye.

Just a few days after Supernatural's final day of filming, Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast released an episode featuring Jared Padalecki. At the time of the interview, he had just begun filming the series finale of the long-running CW drama and was going through the emotions that come with ending a 15-year chunk of his life and saying farewell to his character Sam.

"Here's what I'm trying to deal with right now: Saying goodbye to a friend of 15 years," he said. "I've never gone five months without playing Sam Winchester, not since I was 22 years old. I'm 38 now with a wife and three kids and grey hairs they have to scratch out with a comb."

Padalecki said he really started feeling the gravity of the moment as the show got closer to wrapping.