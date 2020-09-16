2020 Emmys, From E! to Z: How to Watch, Who Is Nominated and More

Forget rain or shine, it's formal or PJs when it comes to the 2020 Emmys.

That's right, TV's biggest night is going virtual for the first time in its 72-year history amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. And it's sure to be an unprecedented occasion as producers and public health officials decided against holding an in-person ceremony, leading them to make some unique decisions when it came to staging the live event—including tossing out the dress code and setting up over 100 camera feeds. NBD.

To help you fully prepare for the big night, we've put together a guide of everything you need to know heading into the Emmys, including who's nominated, where to watch and which celebs are set to make appearances during the three-hour show.

Plus, we've assembled all of the potentially historic moments that could go down, compiled a list of the first-time nominees to root for and answered any burning questions you may still have before the night officially kicks off.